Man accused of injuring girlfriend’s newborn baby

A southern Indiana man is being accused of battery and neglect of a dependent after an infant in his care was seriously injured.

The investigation started last Thursday after a two-month-old infant was taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour with injuries. Doctors at Schneck transferred the child to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville and state troopers and the Indiana Department of Child Services were contacted.

Investigators learned that the child had been at the family’s home in Austin that morning. At around 5:30 a.m., the child’s grandfather changed a diaper and everything was fine, police say. The child was then put into the care of the mother’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Spencer Faircloth of Jeffersonville and a few hours later, Faircloth woke the mother because something was wrong with the infant.

Faircloth was arrested at the State Police Post in Sellersburg Tuesday and is facing charges of aggravated battery, battery and neglect of a dependent.