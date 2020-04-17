Man accused of home invasion, attacking resident

Columbus police say a man was driven from a home at gunpoint after he barged in and attacked a resident last night.

A family was at home in the 3000 block of 32nd Street at about 9 p.m. last night when a man came through the door and attacked the husband, pinning him to the floor. The resident got away, grabbed a handgun from the bedroom and ordered the attacker to leave.

Police arrived and saw 30-year-old Tyler J. Wells leaving the home. He attempted to fight with officers as they arrested him and he appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, police report.

After being checked out at Columbus Regional Hospital, he was taken to jail on preliminary charges of residential entry, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.