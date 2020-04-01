Man accused of attempted theft after found in another’s vehicle

A Columbus man found sitting in someone else’s car is being accused of attempted theft and other charges.

Columbus police say they saw a man with a flashlight looking inside vehicles parked in the 1500 block of Central Avenue at about 11:30 Tuesday night. He was sitting in a vehicle that had been left unlocked when police approached and he said he did not know who the vehicle belonged to.

After being taken into custody, a search revealed hydrocodone which he did not have a prescription for. 31-year-old Ryan M. Melloh was arrested on preliminary charges of unlawful entry of a vehicle, attempted theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a legend drug.