Main Street groups receiving grants to offset COVID-19 difficulties
Several area Main Street groups will be receiving a share of $200,000 dollar grants from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs to help with operational support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced the grants recently. 40 grants were issued for $5,000. Among the area recipients:
- Main Street Greensburg will use the funding to fund the salary of a new part-time assistant.
- Seymour Main Street Program will use the funding towards the Executive Director’s salary.
- Discover Downtown Franklin will use the funding for a five-year strategic plan and associated planner.
- Main Street Shelbyville will use their funding to bridge a gap left by the loss of sponsorships, memberships and event income.