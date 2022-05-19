Low-cost mulch, compost loading set for Fridays

Bartholomew County residents can get a pickup-full of mulch or compost for $10 every Friday at the Columbus and Bartholomew County Recycling Center on Mapleton Street.

To take part you must come into the Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District offices at 720 S. Mapleton Street to pay and to get a loading ticket. The loading takes place at the yard waste site behind the recycling center.

The Friday loading is from 2 to 4:30 and the program runs through October 28th. The program is available for residents only, not businesses.

If you need more information, you can call 812-376-2614 or visit www.bcswmd.com.