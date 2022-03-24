Louisville man facing weapons charges after traffic stop

A Sunday night traffic stop in Bartholomew County led to the arrest of a Louisville man on numerous charges.

According to reports from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy pulled over a vehicle at Interstate 65 and U.S. 31 at about 9:46 p.m. Sunday night. While speaking with the occupants, the deputy could smell marijuana in the vehicle. The deputy also discovered that the driver had a valid protective order in place against a passenger, 50-year-old Deon Eiland, of Louisville.

Eiland also admitted to having a firearm in the trunk, concealed in clothing. He was discovered to be a serious violent felon. He was arrested on preliminary charges for being a Serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a handgun without a license, unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer and by a dangerous person, invasion of privacy and possession of marijuana.