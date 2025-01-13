Long-time Republic newspaper editor dies at 78

Long-time local news man John Harmon has died at the age of 78.

According to Barkes Weaver and Glick Funeral Home, Harmon was the longest serving editor of The Republic newspaper, holding that position from 1990 to 2008. In addition to his role leading the newsroom and writing a weekly Editor’s Notebook column, Harmon was also involved in many community organizations including Leadership Bartholomew County, Human Services Inc, the Indianapolis Museum of Art Columbus Gallery and Columbus East High School senior projects panel.

After leaving the newspaper he ran a small business loan program at Human Services, Inc. in Bartholomew County.

Harmon died Friday and he is survived by his wife Millie, three children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Barkes, Weaver and Glick Funeral Home on Washington Street and again starting at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church followed by services starting at 11 a.m.

Obituary available here: https://www.barkesweaverglick.com/obituaries/Mr-John-Thomas-Harmon

Photo courtesy of Barkes, Weaver and Glick Funeral Home