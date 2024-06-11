Long time councilwoman ends 46 years in office

A long-time Bartholomew County councilwoman has stepped down from her at-large seat on the council ahead of schedule.

Evelyn Strietelmeier Pence was honored at yesterday’s County Council meeting after 46 years of service on the council. The Bartholomew County Commissioners recognized Pence with a proclamation honoring her years of service. Councilman and former Sheriff Mark Gorbett talked about the impact Pence had on him as a new deputy, sheriff and council member.

State Rep. Ryan Lauer, a former member of the Council, recognized Pence with congratulations from the state for her years of service.

The councilwoman sent a letter announcing her decision to retire to Luann Welmer, head of the Bartholomew County Republican party, expressing health concerns. Previously she had decided not to run for re-election.