Local water system receiving grants to improve water systems

Several area communities will be receiving federal grants to improve water infrastructure.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced $12.8 million in Community Development Block grants last week.

Edinburgh, Elizabethtown and Trafalgar are each receiving $700,000 grants through the Wastewater and Drinking Water program.

Edinburgh plans to construct a new dual-media water treatment plant. As well as new equipment at all four well sites, and the construction of a new water well.

Elizabethtown will make improvements to its collection system, equalization tanks and wastewater treatment plant.

Trafalgar will rehabilitate and expand its wastewater treatment plant, make lift station improvements, rehabilitate manholes and replace a force main.