Local SWAT team places well in statewide competition

The Columbus Police Department SWAT Team took part for the first time in the Indiana SWAT Challenge in Muncie last week. The challenge tests the teams skill and teamwork in several aspects throughout the event, which ran Wednesday through Saturday.

According to police reports, the SWAT team, made up of Columbus officers and Bartholomew County deputies, was split into two 6-man teams for the competion. Team No. 1 finished in third place, and Team No. 2 finished in sixth place. Columbus SWAT officers won the Glock longshot competition and the obstacle course.

Sheriff Matt Myers praised the continued collaboration between the two Bartholomew County agencies.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department