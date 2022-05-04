Local students place in statewide math competition

IUPUC says that two of the local students who took top honors at the local Indiana State Math Contest last month, also earned honors at the state level competition.

IUPUC hosted the local contest on April 23rd with 78 students taking part in the competition. The annual competition is open to elementary school, middle school, and high school students across the state. They compete in one of five exam categories. The contest is sponsored by the Indiana Council of Teachers of Mathematics.

Matthew Liu of Columbus North High School earned 3rd place at the state level in the Comprehensive category as well as Top 5% Scholar award after taking first place at the IUPUC site. Zoey Pan from Southside Elementary School earned a Top 5% Scholar award at the State Level in Pre-Algebra after winning first place at the IUPUC site.

Students who advanced to the state level are invited to the State Awards Ceremony to be held in the Atrium at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis on Friday, June 3rd.

All the local winners from the competition:

Pre-Algebra:

Zoey Pan, Southside Elementary School, Columbus, IN – 1st place and Top 25% Scholar

Niranjan Pillai, Southside Elementary School, Columbus, IN – 2nd place and Top 25% Scholar

Arjun Vajapeyazula, Parkside Elementary School, Columbus, IN – 3rd place and Top 25% Scholar

Kevin Chen, Parkside Elementary School, Columbus, IN – 3rd place and Top 25% Scholar

Algebra First Course/Integrated Math I:

Maximo Lopez-Wong, Central Middle School, Columbus, IN – 1st place and Top 25% Scholar

Gabrielle Revell, St. Bartholomew Catholic School, Columbus, IN – 2nd place and Top 25% Scholar

Aryan Manavattira Nixon, Central Middle School, Columbus, IN – 3rd place

Aditya Sahu, Columbus North High School, Columbus, IN – 3rd place

Geometry/Integrated Math II:

Anubhav Majumdar, Center Grove High School, Greenwood, IN – 1st place and Top 25% Scholar

Saisri Harshith Devaguptapu, Central Middle School, Greenwood, IN – 2nd place and Top 25% Scholar

Vincia Li, Northside Middle School, Columbus, IN – 3rd place

Algebra Second Course/Integrated Math III:

Jonathan Lenhart, Jennings County High School, North Vernon, IN – 1st place and Top 25% scholar

Comprehensive: