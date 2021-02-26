Local students lead Maverick Challenge awards

Several local high school students took home cash awards for their business proposals in the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored Maverick Challenge regional event recently.

Students competing in the Maverick Challenge take their business ideas from a concept to a developed business plans, work with local mentors in improve those plans then pitch those proposals in multiple rounds of judging both at the local and regional level.

The challenge was launched in 2008 to further the innovative spirit in regional high school students. This year’s virtual event was held last weekend.

A team from Bloomington North High School took first place with a plan for a computer science app for students.

Trey Nebergall of Columbus North High School took second place with Aspire Group, his plan for a real estate media company that provides professional photography, video, drone, and 3D tours for real estate agents. He received $1,000.

Maggie Connell of Seymour High School received the Judges’ Choice for Research & Preparation for her project, Sunset Vistas, an independent retirement community in Seymour. Connell was awarded $175.