Local students advance in National History Day in Indiana competition

Several local students qualified for the National History Day in Indiana state contest after their success at the south regional competition Saturday at Franklin College.

Mackenzie Jacks of Columbus East High School was selected for the senior category for her individual exhibit, The Famous Life of Mary Cassatt. Brown County High School students Chloee Robison and Mattie Satter were also selected in the senior category for their individual exhibits. Robison’s project was on the The Thalidomide Tragedy: Breaking Barriers in Politics and the Placenta, while Satter’s project was about Breaking Barriers for Women in Agriculture.

In the group exhibit category, Brown County Junior High School students Wesley Arndt and Kai Koester were chosen for their project on the Chinese Exclusion Act. And Brown County intermediate school student Kendra Earnshaw was chosen in the individual performance category for her work on Shirley Chisholm: Unbought and Unbossed.

About 65 students took part in Saturday’s regional competition according to the Indiana Historical Society. The state competition will be April 25th in Indianapolis.

National History Day in Indiana is presented by the Rooker Family Foundation with support from the Vigran Family Foundation and TCU Foundation. State Contest support is provided by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Indiana Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology.