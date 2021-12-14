Local state police post adds to new academy graduates

Two new state troopers will be patrolling Bartholomew and Jackson counties.

According to Indiana State Police reports, two new probationary troopers have been assigned to the Versailles District and will be patrolling Zone 1. They are among the 29 graduates of the 81st Indiana State Police Academy class which graduated earlier this month.

Trooper Clayton Saltzman is 26 and a graduate of Boonville High School and Murray State University with a degree in criminal justice. Prior to the state police, Saltzman worked at UPS. He lives in Bartholomew County.

Trooper Gavin Ludwig is 21 and a graduate of Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City and Vincennes University with a degree in law enforcement. He lives in Jennings County.

The Probationary troopers now begin a three-month field training period, working alongside veteran troopers. After completing field training, the troopers will be assigned a patrol vehicle and begin solo patrols.

Photo: Probationary Troopers Clayton Saltzman and Gavin Ludwig. Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police.