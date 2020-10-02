Local school resource officer to instruct others nationwide

Sgt. Julie Quesenbery, a school resource officer with the Columbus Police Department, will be instructing officers from across the country on how to perform those duties.

The Columbus Police Department announced Thursday that Quesenbery will begin training next month as an instructor for the National Association of School Resource Officers in Avon. There are 60 instructors across the country for the association, including three from Indiana.

Quesenbery began working for the Columbus police department 15 years ago and became a school resource officer in Bartholomew Consolidated Schools in 2014.