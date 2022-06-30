Local Salvation Army to see share of grant funds

Two local Salvation Army branches will be receiving a share of grants being announced by Glick Philanthropies from the Glick Community Relief Fund.

The Indiana Salvation Army announced that the Jackson County Service Extension Unit received a $10,000 grant and The Salvation Army of Columbus is receiving a $7,500 award. The grants will be used to strengthen food ministries within the service area, supporting essential feeding programs in communities affected by the pandemic and increasing inflation.

Four Salvation Army units across the state received funds from Glick Philanthropies, also including Salvation Army’s Indianapolis Eagle Creek Corps Community Center, East Chicago Corps Community Center. Overall, Glick announced 90 grants in communities where Gene B. Glick Company properties are located.

Last year, Salvation Army’s Indiana division provided nearly 1.5 million meals and grocery orders to Hoosiers, through food pantries, hot meal programs, and grocery cards.