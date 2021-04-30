Local roads, streets to receive share of Community Crossings grants

Local communities are getting shares of more than $100 million dollars in state grant money to fix their roads.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced yesterday that 218 Indiana communities had been approved for Community Crossings matching grants through the Next Level Roads program. Applications are evaluated based on the need, the current conditions and the impacts to safety and economic development. To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds. Larger communities must provide a 50 percent match, or 25 percent for smaller communities.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said that infrastructure improvements drive economic development.

Local awards included:

Bartholomew County $ 990,928.50

Columbus $ 689,351.25

Elizabethtown $ 77,969.25

Jackson County $ 1,000,000.00

Seymour $ 108,200.18

Crothersville $ 269,897.25

Jennings County $ 1,000,000.00

Decatur County $ 999,866.58

Greensburg $ 75,373.15

Shelby County $ 824,573.62

Nashville $ 200,745.00