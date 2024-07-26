Local police agencies hosting National Night Out events

Area police departments are preparing activities surrounding National Night Out in August.

The annual nationwide event is meant to promote police-community partnerships.

According to the Nashville Police Department, town officers, Brown County deputies and other public safety personnel will be holding a gathering on the Village Green on Tuesday, August 6th.

Police say that many local businesses are donating food, beverages, time, supplies, and financial support to make this event cost free for attendees.

The Nashville event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on August 6th.

Edinburgh Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a National Night Out event for police, firefighters and other emergency personnel on August 6th at the Parks and Rec Sports Complex. There will be a free meal and a chance to meet police and firefighters and see live demonstrations.

The Edinburgh event is being sponsored by the Edinburgh Fellowship of Churches. Iti will be from 5 to 7 on August 6th.

Greensburg police will be holding National Night Out activities on Thursday August 8th at North Park.

There will be emergency vehicles on display and live demonstrations from the police K-9 team, Greensburg Fire Department and the REMC.

The Greensburg event will be from 5 to 8 at the park on North Carver Street.