Local organizations seeking Giving Tuesday donations
Local not-for-profit groups are asking for your help today as organizations and businesses across the country recognize Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday began in 2012, with the goal of making the Tuesday after Thanksgiving be a day dedicated to “radical generosity” in people’s everyday lives.
Among the local efforts:
- Turning Point Domestic Violence Service is raising money to install a new entry vestibule at its shelter.
- The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department is hoping to find $5,000 in funds to upgrade outdoor playgrounds around the city.
- Family Service Inc. has five suggestions for the day, including sharing social media posts about mental health and considering buying items from the Mental Health Coping Tools Wish list.
- The Yellow Trail Museum in Hope is raising funds to finish the museum’s new addition and to support the many annual programs and events it puts on.
- Foundation For Youth is seeking donations to provide snacks, meals, and help with school work for struggling kids in its programs.
- Our Hospice of South Central Indiana has a “Thankful for Special Moments” program it is promoting on Giving Tuesday. The Greater Horizons Financial Group and Bob and Mary Orben will be donating up to $2,500 each as a dollar for dollar match for Giving Tuesday donations to the hospice.
- Developmental Services Inc. is seeking donations to provide meaningful days, enhanced curriculum and expanded services for its clients in the community.