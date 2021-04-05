Local officials urge continued mask use despite end of state mandate

The statewide mask mandate expires tomorrow, but local health officials are asking you to continue to wear masks and to take other precautions to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Kelsey DeClue, spokeswoman for Columbus Regional Health, said the health system and the Bartholomew County COVID-19 Task Force continue to encourage the use of masks.

For its part, Columbus Regional Health will continue to require masks in its facilities, for patients, staff and medical professionals.

DeClue said it is also important to continue social distancing and frequently washing your hands.

As of Sunday’s update from the Indiana State Department of Health, Bartholomew County had 8 new cases of COVID-19, and had a 7-day test positivity rate of 5 percent. In neighboring counties, Johnson had 25 new cases, Shelby four, Decatur and Jennings each had 1, Jackson 11 and no new cases were reported in Brown County.

There were no new deaths from the disease reported statewide on Sunday and 952 new positive cases.