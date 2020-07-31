Local Man Arrested for Auto Theft

Columbus Police arrested a local man who is accused of auto theft from a Columbus gas station on Wednesday Afternoon.

CPD officers responded to the marathon Gas station on Washington Street after receiving a report of a theft of a vehicle that was left running at the gas station.

Later that afternoon, police located the suspect, who was later identified as Timothy E. Wilder Jr., walking around in the 1900 block of Union Street. The stolen vehicle was found nearby at Donner Park. Wilder was placed under arrest and brought to the Bartholomew County jail and held on a preliminary charge of auto theft.