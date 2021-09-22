Local Man Arrested After Possible Overdose

Bartholomew County Sheriff deputies have arrested a local man after a possible overdose where a search warrant was served on the residence.

A deputy was at a business establishment in Taylorsville when he saw an unconscious person behind the wheel of a vehicle.

After the deputy arrived on scene, the individual, later identified as Bradley McRae, 25, Columbus, awoke and was cleared by ambulance personnel. Deputies detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Cooper and Sgt. Jason Williams retrieved the marijuana and logged it into evidence, deputies said.

Deputies spoke with the individual about “getting his life back on track” and advised him of area locations where he could seek assistance.

The next morning (September 18th), deputies were called to the same individual’s residence in reference to a possible overdose. The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team responded and executed a search warrant on the residence. After McRae was cleared by Columbus Regional Hospital, he was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges of dealing marijuana and several possession charges.

McRae remains in the county jail.