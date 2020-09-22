Local man accused of stealing packages left on porch

A Columbus man is being accused of stealing delivered packages left on a porch.

Columbus police say that officers were called to the 1700 block of Central Avenue after a witness report a man taking two packages off a porch. Officers reviewed security camera footage from outside the home where the theft happened.

Police found the man, 51-year-old Anthony B. Mitchell, a short time later and recovered the two packages, which contained moped parts.

He was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.