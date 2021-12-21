Local legislators seek your thoughts on upcoming issues

Local Republican lawmakers are asking you to fill out a survey to help them determine priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

Information on the legislative survey is being mailed to residents, or you can fill out the survey online.

To complete a member’s survey, you must must be a resident of the district. Bartholomew County is represented by Columbus Rep. Ryan Lauer, Shelbyville Rep. Sean Eberhart and Seymour Rep. Jim Lucas.

Lauer’s district includes central and western Bartholomew County including Taylorsville, Columbus and Jonesville, Eberhart’s district is far eastern Bartholomew County including Hope and Hartsville and Lucas represents part of south-central Bartholomew County including Elizabethtown.

Lauer said the feedback is important as legislators consider issues related to education, taxes and individual liberties. He said he is looking forward “to hearing from constituents and learning more about their opinions before the start of the legislative session.”

The survey questions are intended to reflect issues that may come before the Legislature.

The deadline to fill out the surveys is Dec. 31st. The 2022 legislative session begins January 4th and must conclude by mid-March.

State Rep. Sean Eberhart (R-Shelbyville) at in.gov/h57

State Rep. Ryan Lauer (R-Columbus) at in.gov/h59

State Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour) at in.gov/h69