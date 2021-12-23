Local News Top Story 

Local legislator again proposing end to handgun permits

Seymour State Rep. Jim Lucas is one of the Republican lawmakers reintroducing legislation to let Indiana residents carry handguns without a permit.

Lucas says it’s an infringement of constitutional rights to require someone to get fingerprinted and pay a fee in order to carry a gun. The “constitutional carry” or “permitless carry” measure would still prevent felons from carrying a gun. Last session, a bill to end the requirement for handgun carry permits passed in the Indiana House, but did not get a committee hearing in the Senate.

