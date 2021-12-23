Local legislator again proposing end to handgun permits

Seymour State Rep. Jim Lucas is one of the Republican lawmakers reintroducing legislation to let Indiana residents carry handguns without a permit.

Lucas says it’s an infringement of constitutional rights to require someone to get fingerprinted and pay a fee in order to carry a gun. The “constitutional carry” or “permitless carry” measure would still prevent felons from carrying a gun. Last session, a bill to end the requirement for handgun carry permits passed in the Indiana House, but did not get a committee hearing in the Senate.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks Inc.