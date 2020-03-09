Local info website set up for coronavirus concerns

Local authorities have set up a website for a centralized spot to find information about the coronavirus and local resources. The page can be reached from the county website at bartholomew.in.gov.

Shannan Hinton, director of Bartholomew County’s emergency management department, said that the information will be updated as needed, should there be an outbreak in the county. The page includes both local and statewide information and is being compiled by the local coalition set up to deal with virus concerns including the county, city of Columbus, Columbus Regional Health, Cummins and Bartholomew Consolidated schools.

There are three confirmed case in Indiana, two in Hendricks County and one in Marion County. The governor has declared a Public Health Emergency.

Vice President Mike Pence is convening another another meeting of the White House coronavirus task force this afternoon. President Trump is expected to meet with his top economic advisers as fears about the growing coronavirus crisis are again roiling financial markets.