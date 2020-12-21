Local history groups receiving grants from Indiana Historical Society

Two local history groups will be receiving grants from the Indiana Historical Society’s Heritage Support Grants program.

The Heritage Support Grants are made possible by the Lilly Endowment and have been given since 2016 to Indianas local, county and regional historical societies, museums and sites, recognizing the critical role these organizations play in upholding the states heritage. This cycle they ranged from just under $5 to $50 thousand dollars and went to 10 organizations around the state.

The Bartholomew County Historical Society will receive just under $5 thousand dollars to sand, feather, paint and glaze windows and paint doors at their headquarters on Third Street. The McEwen-Samuels-Marr House is on the National Register of Historic Places and the restorations will help ensure the building and the museum collections housed within are protected.

The Jackson County History Center was awarded just under $5 thousand dollars to update the electrical wiring in the C.T. Robertson Livery Barn. The new electrical system will provide a safer, enhanced viewing experience in the museum and will allow for the installation of archival-safe lighting in the barn.

The grants will be awarded in the first half of 2021, according the the state society.

For more information, you can go to www.indianahistory.org/grants.