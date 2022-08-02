Local groups organizing relief efforts for Kentucky

Local organizers are working on relief for those affected by the flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Several organizations have supply drives underway. Real World Testing in Columbus is accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at their facility at 6471 S. 50W in Columbus. The company plans to transport the items to the Whitesburg, Kentucky area starting on Wednesday.

The Seventh Day Adventist Church on Tally Road is collecting items from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, also for the Whitesburg area.

Local resident Roger Neptune is working with Orphan Grain Train in Jonesville, organizing a relief drive and says items can be dropped off at the Columbus Fire Department Cheer Fund facility at the airport on Saturday, Aug. 13th. Neptune says he has frequently traveled to the Hazard, Kentucky area over the years, dropping off supplies for those in need.

Needed items include water, non-perishable food items, diapers, baby wipes, cleaning supplies, towels and wash cloths and electrolyte drinks such as Gatorade, Powerade or Pedialyte.

Kentucky’s governor says the death toll now stands at least 37, but hundreds are still unaccounted for.

Photo courtesy of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s Twitter feed