Local governments shutting down for long Christmas weekend

Local communities are announcing holiday closings that could affect your trash pickup and other services.

Bartholomew County government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday. However, the Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District says that the county landfill and recycling center will be open on Thursday. The recycling center will also close on Friday and the Bartholomew County Landfill will close at 1 on Friday. On Christmas Day Saturday, all district facilities will be closed including the Petersville and Harrison Township convenience sites.

Columbus city offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday However, trash and recycling pickups will be on their normal schedule. Columbus City Utilities says that if you have a problem with your water or sewer service, you can call 812-372-8861 and follow the prompts.

The city of Seymour is announcing that the city’s Department of Public Works as well as other city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday. Normal Thursday trash and recycling routes will be picked up today instead. Normal Friday routes will be picked up on Monday.

The Seymour drop-off area will be closed Thursday through Sunday.