Local government offices set to reopen today

Most Columbus city and Bartholomew County government buildings are reopening to the public again today.

City officials announced last weeks that buildings will reopen including City Hall and the Columbus Police Department, Donner Center, city utilities, the Department of Public Works, and aviation offices at Columbus Municipal Airport.Buildings that will remain closed to the public include Animal Care Services, fire stations, and The Commons.

Masks will still be required within the city buildings to protect the public and city employees.

If you want to contact city workers remotely, you are encouraged to call or to use email.

The city also plans to continue to conduct government meetings remotely through at least the end of May, streaming them on the city website and via WebEx.