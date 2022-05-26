Local government offices closing for holiday

Government offices will be closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

In Columbus, there will be no Monday trash, recycling or yard waste service. Instead, routes will be running a day late all week, with normal Monday routes running on Tuesday. Normal Friday routes will be on Saturday. You should have your trash curbside by 7 a.m. on your delayed schedule.

The Bartholomew County Landfill will be closed due to the holiday, as will the Columbus and Bartholomew County Recycling Center on Mapleton, and the Solid Waste Management District offices..

The Columbus City Utilities offices will be closed Monday. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service on the holiday, you can call 812-372-8861 and follow the prompts.