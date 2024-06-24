Local First Financial branches donate 500+ books

First Financial Bank says its recent book drive generated more than 4,000 books to help its financial literacy efforts across the four states it serves.

The book drive in May collected donations of 511 books about personal finance and similar subjects at bins in the Columbus, Edinburgh and Hope branches. First Financial will now donate the books to Little Libraries in Columbus, Bartholomew County Public Library, Turning Point, and schools, libraries and other community-focused organizations.

First Financial associates also distributed a list of books and articles to support growth in financial literacy for all age groups from elementary school to adults. The list will continue to be available in local First Financial locations upon request.

First Financial Bank and associates teamed up with community residents to collect over 4,000 books in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois from May 6-24.

A list of financial center locations is available online at bankatfirst.com.

Photo courtesy of First Financial Bank