Local emergency workers hosting Public Safety Family Fun Day

The city of Columbus will be holding its Public Safety Family Fun Day on Tuesday in the south parking lot of NexusPark.

The event will feature Columbus police and firefighters, their equipment and other public safety personnel as well. You will have the opportunity to ask questions, talk with the emergency workers and see their equipment close-up.

Several local businesses and not for profit groups will have information tables set up at the event.

The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at the former Fair Oaks Mall on 25th Street. It is being organized in collaboration with the National Night Out program.