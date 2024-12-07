Local economic development groups syncing efforts with Indy

Bartholomew County is joining a 10-county wide economic development organization as part of the Indy Chamber.

The Indy Partnership announced yesterday that Columbus and Bartholomew County were being added to its service area. Adding the county brings the partnership to 10 members, with the goal of improving the region’s appeal to businesses and investors. The regional partnership will be working with the Greater Columbus Economic Development Corporation.

Marlon Webb, Senior Director of Regional Economic Development at the Indy Chamber said expanding the partnership allows the group “to further Central Indiana’s growth in key industries and make the region even more attractive to companies seeking a supportive business environment. The partnership plans to use the new member to advance projects that will bring new jobs, innovation, and increased investment to the area.

The Columbus area has the nation’s highest concentration of industrial engineers, mechanical engineers, industrial engineering technicians, and related occupations, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And 38 percent of the community’s employment is in manufacturing, putting it in the top 2 percent of counties nationwide.

Jason Hester, president of the local development efforts, says that joining the partnership will bring resources and connections critical to grow the local and regional economy.