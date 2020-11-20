Local CPA firms ASO, Kemper merge offices

The Columbus and Seymour offices of Kemper CPA Group are merging with accounting firm Agresta, Storms & OLeary, ASO announced yesterday. The staff of the two Kemper offices will join the ASO staff when the the Columbus offices of ASO to the Kemper offices on Washington Street at the start of the year.

We are excited for the opportunity to add these offices as this acquisition supports ASOs strategic growth plan, said Shawwn Storms, partner at ASO. Acquiring these locations will allow our firm to be in a better position to provide a broad suite of tax, accounting, and business consulting services to companies throughout South Central Indiana. We believe this acquisition will make us stronger and ensure our clients have access to more capabilities, capacity, and resources.

ASO was founded in 2009, and operates a full-service accounting firm with offices in Indianapolis, Martinsville, Batesville, Greensburg, Columbus, and Seymour. You can get more information at ASO CPA dot com.