Local counties downgraded in COVID-19 spread

Two local counties have been downgraded on the Indiana State Department of Health coronavirus spread map, as of the most recent update.

Decatur and Brown counties had been listed by the state as red counties, showing severe spread of the disease but have now been downgraded. Bartholomew and all of its surrounding counties are now orange, showing serious spread of the disease.

Bartholomew County has 66 new cases and a 7-day positivity rate of 11.7 percent. In other area counties, Decatur had 21 new cases, Jennings 34, Jackson 69, Brown 7, Johnson 164 and Shelby County 75. Johnson County had four new reported deaths, and Shelby County had one.

Indiana has added 6,434 more positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths, as of the most recent update on Wednesday. That report showed 318,894 total cases since the start of the pandemic and 5,295 total deaths.