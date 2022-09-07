Local counties among 50 in state with high COVID spread

Fifty Indiana counties are now considered high risk for community spread of COVID-19. That’s down from 53 one week ago. In our area, the data on the CDC map shows Bartholomew, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson and Shelby counties among those with “high” community risk of spreading the virus. Brown County is showing low spread of the disease.

There have been over 13-thousand cases reported in the state in the past week. Over the last seven days, Bartholomew had 88 new cases, Decatur 44, Jennings 37, Jackson 93, Johnson 149, Shelby 52 and Brown County had less than 10.

Story courtesy of our news-gathering partners at TTWN Media Networks Inc.