Local companies receive state grants for capital projects

Three area companies are receiving a share of nearly $4 million in grants from the state for technology-enabled capital investments.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation announced the Manufacturing Readiness Grants this week in partnership with Conexus Indiana. Across the state, 43 companies received grants from this round of funding.

Locally, grants went to Dorel Juvenile Group and Precise Tooling Solutions in Bartholomew County and Green Sign Company in Decatur County.

Dorel will use a $68,600 grant to invest in robotics to automate the packaging and handling of its finished goods.

Precise Tooling Solutions received a grant of $167,500 for an automated work cell.

Green Sign Company received a $50,000 grant to invest in two ultraviolet, LED flatbed digital printers.

Launched in 2020, the Manufacturing Readiness Grant program was created to stimulate private sector investments to modernize Indiana’s manufacturing industry.