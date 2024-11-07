Local companies make first cut in Coolest Thing in Indiana competition

Products from several area companies have advanced to the second round of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Coolest Thing Made IN Indiana contest.

Initially 90 products from 50 communities were nominated for the fourth annual competition. The first round of voting ended Tuesday night.

Local products making it to the second round of the competition are Hiker Trailers and the Déjà Vu Art and Fine Craft Show from Columbus, Honda’s Indiana Auto Plant in Greensburg, Guardian Bikes and SpaceGuard Products in Seymour, Hard Truth Whiskey Co and Bear Wallow Distillery in Nashville, Marion-Kay Spices in Brownstown and Endress+Hauser in Greenwood.

Companies do not need to be headquartered in Indiana to enter, but the product must be manufactured here. Guardian Bikes and Hard Truth made it to the semi-final round last year and Hiker Trailers made it into the final 16.

The second round of voting started Wednesday and will last through Monday. The finals will wrap up December 5th with the winner announced at the 2024 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon on December 11 in Indianapolis.

You can find a link for more information and to cast your vote here: www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing