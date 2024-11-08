Local communities to see million in roadwork grants

State Sen. Greg Walker is touting $5.7 million in funding for local roads announced today through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program.

According to Walker, a Columbus Republican, the goal of the program is to to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Local grants include:

$1.4 million each to Edinburgh, Greenwood and Johnson County.

Franklin $611,247

Columbus $297,673

Hartsville $204,551

Hope $112,092

Bartholomew County $150,600

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1.5 million annually to local communities.. The percentage of the matching grant varies by the size of the community, with smaller communities putting up 25 percent of the funds, while larger communities are a 50 percent match.

The next call for applications will be in January.