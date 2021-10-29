Local communities offer Halloween activities; Trick-or-treating hours
Several local communities are announcing their trick-or-treating hours for Halloween:
In Columbus, trick or treat hours will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Hope will have trick-or-treating on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.
In Seymour, trick or treating will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Edinburgh trick or treating will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday and Prince’s Lake will be from 5 to 8 p.m. that night. The rest of Johnson County and its cities and towns will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
North Vernon’s Sweet Street at Stellar Plaza and Madison Ave and city trick-or-treating will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31st.
If you want to share treats with trick-or-treaters you should leave your outside lights on.
Other Halloween activities include:
- The town of Hope will be hosting Goodies, Goblins and Ghost Stories on the Town Square from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
The event will feature a campfire where visitors can make s’mores and a pumpkin painting station with free pumpkins supplied by Bush’s Market. WILLow LeaVes of Hope will be providing hot chocolate and caramel corn to participants. And Main Street of Hope will be organizing Halloween-themed games for all ages.
This year’s event will not have hayrides, but will instead have hay bales on the square where storytellers will be spinning spooky tales.
The event is free and you are invited to attend.
- Anderson Community Center on McClure Road will be holding a Trunk-or-Treat at the center on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
- 9th Street Park Neighborhood Watch will be holding a “Spook The Park” event at the park at 9th and Wilson Streets from 2 to 6 on Saturday.
Activities will include a community cookout, giveaways of groceries and household items, a St. Franciscan Alliance Vaccine clinic and martial arts demonstration. Candy and food coupons will be given away by area restaurants.
- Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center will be having trick-or-treating at their Sycamore Street location from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Sunday.