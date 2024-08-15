Local church chosen as Dementia Friendly organization

Fairlawn Presbyterian Church in Columbus has been certified as Dementia Friendly, through Thrive Alliance, the local agency for aging.

According to the agency, the process to be considered as a Dementia Friendly business included a one-hour educational session for all church members. The session taught how to serve and support people who live with dementia and their families. The training also focused on physical changes that should be made to facilities such as moving signage to eye level and offering restrooms that are friendly to care partners.

Columbus North High School student Caroline Brucken also provided further dementia education for church members as her senior project. She presented a program called The Virtual Dementia Tour, sponsored by Thrive Alliance.

The tour offers an informational session, followed by a hands-on component that simulates life with dementia, using special equipment that limits one’s physical senses.

Pastor Elizabeth Kirkpatrick said the programs offered a spiritual connection for those living with dementia, their families and caregivers.

For more information on the Virtual Dementia Tour contact Sue Lamborn at Thrive Alliance at 812-314-2764.

Photo: Columbus North senior Caroline Brucken leads a Dementia Friendly program at Fairlawn Presbyterian Church. Photo courtesy of Thrive Alliance.