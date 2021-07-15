Local bicentennial celebrations reach halfway mark; more on tap

Organizers of the Columbus and Bartholomew County bicentennial celebrations note that we are already halfway through this 200th anniversary year with several initiatives underway and events still coming up.

A major initiative is the 1821 Trail extension of the People Trail along First Street in Columbus. The project will come close to completing the loop of the city by building onto the 26 mile trail system. The city recently chose Hitchcock Design Group and American Structurepoint to complete designs for the trail including historical elements.

The Columbus Area Bicentennial Commission encourages you to check out the group’s social media feeds for several initiatives including Moments in History, which details both anecdotes and significant events in county history, and Profiles in Leadership, which looks at influential community members in Columbus and Bartholomew County history.

Columbus Area Bicentennial Commission on Facebook

You can also find links to the film series It Began with Bartholomew, which is now available on YouTube.

Upcoming bicentennial events include Family Fun on the Farm at the Henry Breeding Farm presented by the Bartholomew County Historical Society on July 24th. And Celebration on the River at Upland Columbus Pump House on Aug. 13-14th.