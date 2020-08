Area bands are planning a free concert at Donner Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Rockin’ Picnic in the Park will feature an open stage from 12 to 2:30 p.m. for those who want to perform. Pushville Panic will take the stage at 3 p.m., Sudden Impact will perform at 5 p.m. and GTR Good Time Review will headline the all ages show at 7 p.m.

You should plan to use the space in the park to socially distance and bring chairs and coolers to enjoy show.

For more information, go to the GTR Facebook page