Local artist’s logo feature of Love Where You Live campaign

A design from a local artist will be featured on products and a new mural promoting the Love Where You Live downtown festival being hosted by Heritage Fund, Bartholomew County’s community foundation.

Each year for the Love Where You Live campaign kickoff, Heritage Fund chooses a local artist to design the event logo for the year. For this year, Annie Shields has created a logo of a hand making the sign of “I love you” in sign language, with the index and little fingers extended. The drawing also features friendship bracelets featuring Heritage Fund.

Amy Laker, spokeswoman for the community foundation, said merchandise sporting the design will include posters, T-shirts and totebags, will be available at the Oct. 5 event. Those will be available with a donation to Heritage Fund’s Community Fund and while supplies last. And there will be plenty of stickers with the design spreading through the community as well.

The 24-year-old Shields is a graphic designer and illustrator who studied at Savannah College of Art and Design. She may be best known locally as Viewpoint Books’ former artist in residence and is a screen-printer for Hiker Trailer and Becker Supply Co. Shields said she took her inspiration for this year’s punk-rock style design as a physical expression of affection for Columbus that is playful and appealing to a wide variety of people.

During the downtown festival, a live mural painting of Shields’ design will be created in the Arts Alley off of Sixth Street.

The Love Where You Live festival will feature two music events as well as activities for kids, food trucks, interactive arts demonstrations and a signature Love Where You Live brew from Hog Molly Brewing Company.

The Love Where You Live festival starts at 2 p.m. with a concert at the library starting at 4 p.m. and a dance party under InterOculus canopy on Fourth Street at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and you are invited to attend.

The Love Where You Live fundraising campaign supports Heritage Fund’s Community Fund, which annually awards more than $800,000 in grants to local nonprofits.

You can get more information and make a donation at heritagefundbc.org.