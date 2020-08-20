Local artist wins design competition for bicentennial logo

A Columbus native and University of Louisville design student has been chosen as the winner of the Columbus Area bicentennial logo competition.

Ava Becker was chosen from about two dozen submissions to the contest that started late last year.

Becker, who is a junior at the University of Louisville, said that she drew her inspiration community’s iconic art and architectural history. She also sought to honor famous graphic designer Paul Rand.

The bicentennial steering committee is announcing that the theme for next year’s 200th anniversary will be “Common Ground.” The theme is meant to celebrate the past, present and future of the community by building on the things that residents have in common. The committee is looking to endorse and be involved in a variety of events highlighting the greater Columbus area and its culture, diversity, heritage, people, arts, commerce and agriculture.

The committee has set up an online survey and is looking for community suggestions this month on events that the bicentennial committee can back. You can find a link to the survey at columbus.in.gov/ bicentennial