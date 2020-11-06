Local and state COVID-19 indicators spike.

Local COVID-19 indicators, released last night by the Bartholomew County COVID-19 Community Task Force show per capita rate and hospitalizations in the red category, with positive test rates nearly red.

The task force is reporting 43 new cases locally with a positivity per capita rate of 33.4. 17 people are currently hospitalized. Anything above 10 per capita is considered in the red and Bartholomew County has not been below that level since Oct. 9th. The number of new cases is higher now than at any point since the pandemic started.

59 people have died in Bartholomew County from COVID-19 since the pandemic hit locally in March. The most recent death was two weeks ago on Oct. 23rd.

Indiana hit a new coronavirus milestone. The state Department of Health yesterday reported 4,462 coronavirus positives yesterday. That’s the first time Indiana has ever had more than 4,000 positives in one day. The state also reported an additional 45 coronavirus-related deaths.