Local agencies receive grants from Heritage Fund

Three local not-for-profit groups will be receiving part of more than $65,000 in grants being announced by Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County.

The agency announced the recipients of grants from its most recent grant cycle yesterday.

Gleaners Food Bank is receiving $15,343 to support a Mobile Food Pantry for seniors.

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools are receiving $17,500 to support the Counseling Counts program

Thrive Alliance will be getting more than $15,764 to purchase software to manage customer relationships and more than $16,688 toward a new outreach program for Bartholomew County seniors.

The grants are being made through the agency’s unrestricted Community Fund, which gives between $600,000 and $700,000 dollars annually to local nonprofits. The Community Fund focuses on needs in the areas of youth development, substance abuse, neighborhood revitalization, innovation and creativity and being a welcoming community.