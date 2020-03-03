Local advocates heading to Indy for statehouse CASA Day

Children’s advocates from around Indiana are set to converge on Indianapolis today for CASA Day at the Statehouse.

Local Advocates for Children leader Therese Miller is scheduled to speak at the rally, along with Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush and Leslie Dunn, the state program director for CASA.

The rally will also be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the creation of the Indiana program

Miller is the longest serving program director in the state, with more than 30 years at the agency. The local office, which covers Bartholomew, Decatur and Jennings counties serves more than 950 children a year. Advocates for Children provides trained volunteer advocates for children who have been the victims of abuse and neglect.

More than 25 local CASA volunteers and staff advocates will head to the statehouse, for a noon rally in the rotunda.

If you are interested in volunteering or learning more about the local CASA program, you can call Advocates for Children at 877-604-9402 or visit their website at apowerfulvoice.org.