Lindsey Street closing for sewer work today

You will see traffic changes today on Lindsey Street in Columbus.

A contractor for Columbus City Utilities has started working on a sewer replacement project at the roundabout leading to Indianapolis Road.

Lasting through about 4 p.m. this afternoon, Lindsey Street will be closed from the roundabout south to Eighth Street.

City officials ask that you use an alternate route if possible. If you must travel through the roundabout you should use caution and obey the traffic signal.